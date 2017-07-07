Technavio market research analysts forecast the global shooting ranges marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global shooting ranges market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global shooting rangesmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also segments the market based on application into outdoor shooting ranges and indoor shooting ranges, of which the outdoor segment accounted for more than 58% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global shooting ranges market:

Increased focus on military training

Growing procurement of advanced handheld firearms

Growing interest in shooting alleys

Military and law enforcement training forms a critical component of the defense sector, wherein soldiers are given both physical fitness and weapon training sessions. The main objective of the training of military and law enforcement agencies is to create a sense of awareness about various possible situations that a soldier may face during deployment and to impart the knowledge of tactics in such situations. The armed forces are required to have vast and advanced knowledge of handheld firing weapons. Defense ministries across the globe have made it mandatory to certify an army personnel mission ready only after they undergo intensive training prior to the actual deployment.

"Shooting ranges include several target hitting options such as armored targets, infantry targets, mobile targets, target retrieval system, range control systems, and hit detection. The US army is known to extensively use the engagement skills trainer virtual simulator that provides marksmanship training and trains soldiers on all aspects of firearms training," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research.

With the changing scenario of modern-era warfare, defense ministries across the globe are focusing on the development and procurement of new arms and weapons. Armed forces are required to be acquainted with these new and high-end firearms, including small arms, sniper rifles, and other precision-guided weapons, before field implementation. As per a Technavio analysis, the global small arms market will post a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

"The growth in weapon procurement will subsequently lead to the purchase or development of shooting ranges and simulators to support the training initiatives for newly purchased handheld firearms," says Ujjwal.

The other major reason that contributes to the growth of the global shooting ranges market is the growing interest of civilians in shooting as a sport. Shooting ranges have gained momentum especially in countries like Australia, the US, and India After the gold medal success of Australia's Catherine Skinner and Chloe Esposito in a shooting competition at the Rio Olympic Games 2016.

In December 2015, Indian-based shooter Gagan Narang set up a shooting academy in Hyderabad, India following his success at the men's 10-meter air rifle event at the 2012 Summer Olympics. The academy focuses on identifying talent among school-level shooters.

