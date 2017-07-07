

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - A Delta Airlines flight from Seattle to Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight crew.



A 23-year-old man from Florida sitting in first-class cabin attacked the flight attendant on Delta Flight 129 on Thursday night just about an hour after the flight departed. The incident left both people and another passenger injured.



Cooper said passengers helped restrain the man until the plane landed back at the airport. Port of Seattle police arrested the man, whose name has not been released.



Airport officials said they conferred with the FBI and the incident is not thought to be a national security threat.



The flight left for Beijing shortly after midnight on Thursday.



