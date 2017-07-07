

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Precious metals prices plunged Friday as all signs point to interest rate hikes in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.



Silver plummeted 10% in a flash crash overnight, but quickly corrected for a daily loss of 3.3% to $15.46 an ounce.



August gold was down $13.60, or 1.1%, to end at $1,209.70/oz for the session, the lowest since mid-March. Gold was down 2.6% for the week.



In economic news, the U.S. created 222,000 new jobs in June. Economists predicted a 180,000 increase in nonfarm jobs. This follows an upwardly revised increase of 152,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3% as more people entered the labor force for the summer.



The Federal Reserve issued its semiannual monetary policy report after the jobs data. The Fed continues forecasting a gradual increase in interest rates and the reduction of its balance sheet in the coming months.



