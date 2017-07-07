

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday included a discussion regarding alleged Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Trump and Putin had a 'very robust and lengthy exchange' about election interference.



Tillerson said Trump opened the meeting by expressing concerns about possible Russian interference and brought up the issue on more than one occasion. Putin once again denied involvement.



The conversation came amid a meeting between Trump and Putin that lasted for more than two hours after initially being scheduled for between 30 and 45 minutes.



The two presidents focused on how to move forward and how to secure a commitment that the Russian government has no intention of interfering in future elections, Tillerson said.



The discussion about meddling in the election came as a surprise to some political observers, as Trump has raised questions about the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered.



Trump said in remarks in Poland on Thursday he thinks Russia meddled in the election but argued that 'nobody really knows for sure.'



Tillerson said Trump and Putin also reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Syria, which he called the first indication the countries can work together to curb the violence in the war-torn country.



The ceasefire in southwest Syria reportedly also involves Jordan and is scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.



The meeting between Trump and Putin also included discussions on issues such as Ukraine, North Korea, fighting terrorism, and cybersecurity.



Trump told reporters as the meeting was getting underway that he was discussing various things with Putin and described the conversation as 'going very well.'



'We've had some very, very good talks,' Trump said. 'We are going to have a talk now and obviously that will continue.'



'But we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned,' he added. 'It's an honor to be with you.'



Putin noted that he has spoken to Trump by phone but suggested it was important for them to have face-to-face meetings to address certain issues.



'Phone conversation is never enough,' Putin said through a translator. 'I'm delighted to be able to meet you personally, Mr. President. And I hope, as you have said, our meeting will yield positive result.'



Trump had his first ever face-to-face encounter with Putin earlier in the day, with the two leaders briefly shaking hands.



(Photos: Gage Skidmore, www.kremlin.ru)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX