Taiwan Residential Water Treatment Market 2016-2017 & 2023

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Taiwanincluding market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023. The base year for this analysis is 2016.

Market Definition by Product:



Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia ).

). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Definitions/Acronyms



II. Asia Pacific: Executive Summary

a. Revenues - Asia Pacific

b. Market Measurements

c. CAGR

d. Technology by Revenue

e. Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends



III. Taiwan Residential Water Treatment Market

a. Market Measurements

b. Market Drivers

c. Quotes on market Drivers

d. Market Restraints

e. Quotes on market restraints

f. Pricing Trends

g. Quotes on Market Trends

h. Market Trends.



IV. Market Data

a. Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

b. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

c. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenue

d. Point-of-Use FM Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

e. Point-of-Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023



Companies Mentioned



- Amway

- Brita GmbH

- BWT AG

- Chanson Water Co., Ltd.

- Panasonic Corporation

- Pentair plc (Everpure)

- Taiwan Sakura Corporation (Sakura)

- The 3M Company

- The Lux Asia Pacific Group



