Lubrizol: Lubrizol Completes Passenger Car ACEA 2016 Upgrade

CLEVELAND, July 6, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces it has completed the ACEA 2016 upgrade of its key European passenger car engine oil technologies ahead of schedule. Finishing the ACEA 2016 upgrade and the development of a new C5 fuel economy solutions helps ensure our customer's success.

The ACEA oil sequences make up some of the lubricant industry's most important performance standards. ACEA's influence continues to grow beyond Europe, and the ACEA 2016 update released in December 2016 is an important step forward for the global lubricant industry. Vehicles manufactured by European automakers in 2016 represented up to 42% of new vehicle sales in China, and up to 33% of new vehicle sales in North and South America.

ACEA 2016 represents a significant upgrade for European passenger car engine oils, and includes new standards based on today's automotive technology. ACEA 2016 brings increased focus on the growing use of biodiesel fuel, and it introduces two new tests to assess lubricant resistance to turbocharger and piston deposits in gasoline direct injection and turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T/GDI) engines. It also announces a new C5 category that delivers enhanced fuel economy performance for passenger car lubricants.

"We are pleased to have completed the ACEA 2016 upgrade across our range of European passenger car additive technologies, allowing our customers throughout the world to manage the upgrade of their lubricant product lines 18 months in advance of the December 2018 compulsory compliance window," said Colin Morton, Lubrizol regional business manager for Europe, Passenger Car Engine Oils.

Lubrizol's extensive in-house testing capability and formulating expertise were key to getting new ACEA 2016 and C5 solutions to market early. Prior to the December release, Lubrizol engaged with the industry and testing work groups to anticipate market needs and to accelerate test upgrade activities across a range of technologies. Because of Lubrizol's deep involvement in ACEA sequence development groups and with new tests installed internally, Lubrizol has been able to stay ahead of the specification and is bringing data-backed solutions to our customers sooner.

Morton continues, " We are also pleased to introduce new ACEA 2016 C5 technologies to the market, and are already looking beyond ACEA 2016 to the future where low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) and chain wear performance are becoming increasingly important for European T/GDI engines."

Success in today's automotive industry depends on higher performance, and Lubrizol is committed to helping our partners get there. For more information on Lubrizol's ACEA solutions, contact your Lubrizol representative and visit www.lubrizoladditives360.com (http://www.lubrizoladditives360.com/) to learn more about the ACEA 2016 upgrade.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

