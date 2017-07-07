According to New Research - The Global Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers is Expected to Increase from $6.1 Billion in 2016 to $9.7 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.7% for 2016-2021

DUBLIN, July 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Quantum Cascade Lasers" report to their offering.

The Global Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers is Expected to Increase from $6.1 Billion in 2016 to $9.7 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.7% for 2016-2021

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global quantum cascade laser market by technology, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between quantum cascade lasers to derive specific market estimations.

The report presents a comparative study between conventional and emerging lasers and the importance of the advances in quantum cascade lasers. Emerging trends such as the commercialization of photonic biochemical sensors and green photonics are also discussed in the report. The report also discusses the strategies adopted by major players in the global quantum cascade laser market.



A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global quantum cascade laser market is segmented based on type of quantum cascade laser: Fabry-Perot lasers, distributed feedback lasers and external cavity lasers.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



Market Definition and Evolution of Quantum Cascade Lasers

Conventional Lasers versus Quantum Cascade Lasers

Quantum Wells

Future Outlook and Expectations

Key Developments in the Field of Lasers

Major Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type



Market Dynamics

Fabry-Perot Lasers

Distributed Feedback Lasers

External Cavity Lasers

5: Market Breakdown by Application



Defense

Automotive

Communications

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Others

6: Market Breakdown by Region



7: Patent Review/ New Developments



Patent Review by Country

List of Important Patents

Significant Quantum Cascade Laser Patents

8: Company Profiles



Arden Photonics Ltd.

Block Engineering

Coherent Inc.

Daylight Solutions

Dpss Lasers Inc.

Ekspla UAB

Epilog Laser Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Imra America Inc.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik Laser Gmbh

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Newport Corp.

NKT Photonics

Nlight Corp.

Novanta

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rofin-Sinar Laser Gmbh

Trumpf Gmbh + Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x4rcrn/global_markets

