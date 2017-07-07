According to New Research - The Global Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers is Expected to Increase from $6.1 Billion in 2016 to $9.7 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.7% for 2016-2021

DUBLIN, July 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Quantum Cascade Lasers" report to their offering.
The Global Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers is Expected to Increase from $6.1 Billion in 2016 to $9.7 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.7% for 2016-2021
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global quantum cascade laser market by technology, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between quantum cascade lasers to derive specific market estimations.
The report presents a comparative study between conventional and emerging lasers and the importance of the advances in quantum cascade lasers. Emerging trends such as the commercialization of photonic biochemical sensors and green photonics are also discussed in the report. The report also discusses the strategies adopted by major players in the global quantum cascade laser market.
A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global quantum cascade laser market is segmented based on type of quantum cascade laser: Fabry-Perot lasers, distributed feedback lasers and external cavity lasers.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and Evolution of Quantum Cascade Lasers
- Conventional Lasers versus Quantum Cascade Lasers
- Quantum Wells
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Key Developments in the Field of Lasers
- Major Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market Dynamics
- Fabry-Perot Lasers
- Distributed Feedback Lasers
- External Cavity Lasers
5: Market Breakdown by Application
- Defense
- Automotive
- Communications
- Healthcare
- Industrial Automation
- Others
6: Market Breakdown by Region
7: Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patent Review by Country
- List of Important Patents
- Significant Quantum Cascade Laser Patents
8: Company Profiles
- Arden Photonics Ltd.
- Block Engineering
- Coherent Inc.
- Daylight Solutions
- Dpss Lasers Inc.
- Ekspla UAB
- Epilog Laser Inc.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Imra America Inc.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Jenoptik Laser Gmbh
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.
- Newport Corp.
- NKT Photonics
- Nlight Corp.
- Novanta
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Rofin-Sinar Laser Gmbh
- Trumpf Gmbh + Co. KG
