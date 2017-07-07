Technavio's latest report on the global surgical lasers marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005548/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global surgical lasers market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global surgical lasers market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the application (ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, and ENT), product (diode laser, solid state laser, gas laser, and dye laser), end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Surgical lasers are used to facilitate tissue cutting during the minimally invasive (MI) procedures. Surgical lasers involve the use of a laser scalpel and soft-tissue laser surgery, in which the laser beam vaporizes soft tissue with high water content. Technavio analysts forecast the global surgical lasers market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global surgical lasers market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

New product launches

Increase in M&A

Growing demand for femtosecond lasers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

New product launches

"Vendors are increasingly focusing on the development and launch of new surgical laser devices. New product launches coupled with increased R&D activities will enable the vendors to sustain in the market and to enhance their growthsays Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Vendors such as Boston Scientific, LUMENIS, biolitec, Fotona, and BISON MEDICAL are vigorously involved in the development of innovative devices for improving the efficacy of surgical lasers procedures. OmniGuide's VELOCITY High-Performance CO2 Laser Fiber is among the latest product launches in the market. It offers precision cutting with increased speed which can minimize the procedure time while maintaining micron-level thermal spread.

Increase in M&A

The vendors are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships to expand their presence and improve their expertise in the market. Such initiatives will further allow driving growth and profitability in the market. Most acquisitions are beneficial to both the parties in terms of advancement in respective divisions and help both the companies to grow parallelly on the same plane.

The mergers between Hologic and Cynosure, Johnson&Johnson and Abbot Medical Optics, Boston Scientific and American Medical Systems, and Abbot Medical Systems and OPTIMEDICA are expected to have a positive impact on the market and lead to steady growth. These strategies allow the vendors to quickly penetrate the market by leveraging the products of acquired player.

Growing demand for femtosecond lasers

"The growing preference of femtosecond lasers in ophthalmology has significantly increased over the last decade and contributed toward the development of innovative procedures. The ultra -short infrared laser pulses of the femtosecond laser treatment for minimal collateral tissue damage makes its suitable for ophthalmic surgerysays Barath.

The growing usage of femtosecond (FS) during the flap creation in LASIK is the most popular application of the laser. Furthermore, the enhancement of the FS in the corneal refractive procedures, lamellar and full- thickness corneal transplantation, and cataract surgery has gained significant popularity. Thus, the growing demand for FS lasers will contribute toward the surgical lasers market growth during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cryosurgery Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market 2017-2021

Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005548/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com