WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Friday, climbing by 2 percent. Shares of Stanley Black & Decker reached a record intraday high earlier in the session.



The advance by Stanley Black & Decker comes after MKM Partners initiated coverage of the tool maker's stock with a Buy rating.



