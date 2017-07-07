Technavio's latest market research report on the global voltage regulator market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005544/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global voltage regulator market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global voltage regulator marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Change in wafer size

Advent of advanced consumer electronic devices

Automation in automobiles

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Change in wafer size

Wafer size in the semiconductor industry has been on the rise for over 40 years. For instance, GaAs wafers have grown from 50 mm to 150 mm, as they reduce manufacturing costs by almost 25%. The industry is now prevailing at 150 mm for wafer manufacturing. This is expected to stay till the latter stages of the forecast period as significant investments have been undertaken by semiconductor device manufacturers such as ON Semiconductor for upgrading and constructing new fabs.

The industry currently is developing 200 mm wafer technology, with pilot production expected toward the end of 2019. Stanford researchers are undertaking R&D to make the production process of 200 mm (8 inch) gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers less expensive. This will allow these wafers to directly compete with Si wafers that are available at a much lower price in the market.

Advent of advanced consumer electronic devices

Consumer electronics have undergone significant transformations in recent times. The market has been flooded with many user-friendly electronics such as smartphones replacing feature phones, laptops attracting PC customers, smart TVs offering significant competition to cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs, coffee makers, and washing machines becoming fully automated. Wearables devices too are the result of R&D focused on consumer needs. As of 2016, wearable tech, which includes smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart fabrics, became a trend.

"Manufacturers are focusing on developing the IoT ecosystem for controlling appliances and devices using apps installed in smartphones. These applications are supported by high-speed internet. Voltage regulators ensure efficient power management for the effective performance of consumer gadgets, without wasting energy and subsequently monitoring the health of the devices," says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

IoT devices collect data using sensors and actuators, transmitting the data to a central location on a real-time basis, thus empowering the user to take informed decisions. This is increasing the adoption of IoT in several market segments, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and medical.

Automation in automobiles

Automobiles are undergoing a massive digital makeover. Leading manufacturers such as Audi, Toyota, and Mercedes have invested significant resources dedicated to the R&D of automobile automation. The semiconductor content plays a key role in the automation of automobiles especially in networked communication and driving automation. Next-generation automobiles will include speech recognition, video and image compatibilities, and use of ICs in LED front lighting to provide an optimal driving experience.

"Semiconductor content is required to constantly provide accurate information to the inbuilt artificial intelligence to drive optimally. Voltage regulators ensure optimal power supply to all the electronic components of the vehicle, thereby ensuring 100% functionality," says Chetan.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Laser Diode Controller Market 2017-2021

Global Vacuum Interrupters Market 2017-2021

Global Cable Tester Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005544/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com