ML Capital Group, Inc. Provides Disappointing Dividend News

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / ML Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MLCG), having previously announced the Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Dinostar Inc., (NV), would like to update shareholders on the progress to date concerning terms of the LOI. The Definitive Agreement is currently being reviewed by both parties. The terms remain unchanged and the final push to close this transaction, through the execution of the final Definitive Agreement, is anticipated to be solidified this coming week. To execute the Definitive Agreement, MLCG will file a 3rd Q and YE- 2016 disclosure statement, along with the Q1 and most recent Q2 2017 disclosure statement. Upon execution of the Definitive Agreement, MLCG will expand the corporate roster, adding a new Chief Operating Officer and Director to the board in anticipation of accelerated growth.

On January 10, 2017, MLCG released news regarding an extra-ordinary dividend payment. The payment of this dividend required the actions of parties outside of ML Capital's control. As of this press release, no payment of a dividend from this extra-ordinary source will be forthcoming or should be expected by shareholders of MLCG.

For Further Information:

Platinum Tours Maui and ML Capital Group politely and formally request that all inquiries, whether stock-related or travel, be submitted to investor relations at info@mlcginc.com.

About ML Capital Group Inc.:

ML Capital Group Inc. (OTC: MLCG) is a global holdings company focusing on acquisitions in luxury travel, leisure and lifestyle industries. MLCG's business model looks to identify under-valued "brick and mortar" luxury tour operators to be acquired, re-branded, and integrated within the Company's luxury tourism portfolio.

Safe Harbor :

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

SOURCE: ML Capital Group, Inc.