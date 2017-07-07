Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global education industry. Per Technavio's market intelligence reports, e-learning is the latest trend in the industry and has facilitated the development of products and services within the education market such as digital education publishing, game-based learning, generic e-learning courses, mLearning, massive open online courses (MOOCs), and packaged content services.

Technavio's education portfolio of reports includes education technology, K12 and higher education, and school and college essentials. The research and analysis on these categories focus on emerging market trends to help companies identify new market opportunities and assess their competitive position within the changing market landscape.

Key Highlights from Technavio's Education Reports

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in China 2017-2021

The corporate online language learning market in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 22% over the forecast period.

Vendors are facing intense competition from traditional language learning providers, and as such, many vendors offer language training through both face-to-face and online formats.

Global Library Furniture Market in the Education Industry

The global library furniture market in the education industry is expected to grow significantly due to the constant rise in the number of students worldwide, which is driving the growth of educational institutions.

Emerging economies, such as India and China, have the largest section of the young population, which makes these countries the most lucrative markets for library furniture manufacturers.

Global Train-the-Trainer Market 2017-2021

The global train-the-trainer market is driven by the need for experts with adequate skills in sales, marketing, and finance.

Train-the-trainer programs are well suited for companies that require preparing their in-house team of in-house trainers, which will act as critical resources in cases of any internal training programs on niche skills and others.

