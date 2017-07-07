Bitcoin und Ethereum 'kannibalisieren' Gold >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Elon Musk könnte in Schwierigkeiten... » Gut Gebloggtes: Bitcoin, Daimler,... Bitcoin and Ethereum are 'cannibalizing' gold Investors have cash to burn right now, and based on the astronomical performance of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum, that's where a lot of it is getting funneled.This is coming at the expense of gold, says Tom Lee, the managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. In fact, he thinks that the growing preference for the cryptocurrencies over gold is actually helping contribute to the torrid gains in the fledgling products.Bitcoin is up a whopping 172% percent this year, closing at $2,607.02 per...

