WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airline stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Friday, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 2.8 percent. With the jump, the index has reached its best intraday level in over fifteen years.



SkyWest (SKYW), Ryanair (RYAAY) and Alaska Air (ALK) are turning in some of the sector's best performances in late-day trading.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX