LA VERGNE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- The PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine, the most advanced, most powerful and most precise sewing and embroidery machine the brand has ever introduced, is now available for pre-sale from PFAFF® authorized dealers. The highly anticipated, top-of-the-line machine, engineered by a global leader in the sewing industry with a legacy of precision and quality dating back more than 150 years, was designed to incorporate PFAFF® superior high performance into an unprecedented array of best-in-class features. These include the brand's largest, brightest workspace; comprehensive connectivity; and unmatched power and stability.

The PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine also is equipped with the brand's largest tablet-like display screen, a unique graphical interface, a fully automatic needle threader, enhanced IDT™, ActivStitch™ technology, and a plethora of exclusive, new stitch options, all of which will give PFAFF® customers the freedom, precision and control to follow their own creative lead wherever it takes them. These features are bolstered by ergonomic features sewists crave including a lighter machine weight, rubberized wheel and curved workspace.

"Every single facet of the PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine was calibrated to enhance performance and precision, and inspire sewists to new heights of creativity and artistry," said Bob Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer of SVP Worldwide, home of the PFAFF® brand. "We're thrilled to introduce the best machine PFAFF® has ever created, knowing it will exceed the expectations of sewists, quilters and embroiderers who envision perfection -- and are determined to achieve it."

Specifically, the PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine expands the capabilities of sewists, quilters and embroiderers with the following features:

Most Expansive Tablet-Like Display: Swipe, zoom, pinch and personalize on the brand's largest, most customizable and intuitive 10.1" full color tablet-like display. Built for creativity and ease, the large computerized tablet and Graphical User Interface (GUI) gives sewists the freedom to take their creativity to the next level.

Biggest & Brightest Workspace: View your entire workspace, over the widest area possible (12.2" from needle to arm and 5.5" of height), regardless of project size and without any barriers or obstacles in your line of sight. Plus, the PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine has positioned innovative lighting at the most beneficial points for viewing angles so well-designed it can accommodate any project.

Comprehensive Connectivity with WiFi and mySewnet™: Get alerts on your smartphone from your PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine via WiFi. Connectivity means machine updates, plus real-time alerts and status updates on your projects when you're on the go. Also included is mySewnet™ cloud storage, PFAFF® SewNotice™ alerts and auto software notifications, and PFAFF® ImageStitch™ App.

Unmatched Power and Stability: Make the most of PFAFF® strength with the most forceful needle pressure (150 nwt), which produces stellar results even when handling difficult fabrics. The machine's revamped design also reduces vibrations, giving you the stability you need to deliver the most precise results.

Enhanced IDT™ Technology: Expand your creative horizons with this legendary PFAFF® feature. Now enhanced to be even better, the PFAFF® Original IDT™ Feed Technology System continues to improve feeding on all types of fabrics for precise stitching and perfect seams every time.

Enhanced ActivStitch™ Technology: Create precise, gorgeous embroidery even when using challenging novelty or luxury threads like metallic. Sensors measure the fabric thickness to regulate the amount of thread needed to achieve a perfect balance between the needle and bobbin threads. Results are exquisite on both sides of the fabric.

More than 800 Embroidery Designs and Techniques: Customize projects with new embroidery techniques and built-in embroidery designs; and specialty stitches such as the Radiant, Triple Ribbon, Floating, Lace, and Off-The-Edge techniques.

The PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine will be available at authorized PFAFF® dealers for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $15,999. Trade-in and trade-up options are available at select dealer locations.

North American customers can order before October 1 at their authorized local PFAFF® dealer to receive the PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine Perfection Gift Package, a $2500 value that includes an exclusively-designed Swarovski® bracelet, a crystal lanyard with custom PFAFF® snip, a premium PFAFF® scissor gift set, an INSPIRA® stabilizer 3-pack gift set, a USB stick with 12 unique designs, a collection of more than 500 embroidery designs and a luxury embroidery thread gift set in the PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine palette. The same offer will be made available in select global markets with participating dealers while quantities last.

Visit PFAFFcreativeicon.com for additional information and to experience the best from PFAFF®. The PFAFF® creative icon™ sewing and embroidery machine officially launches October 2, 2017.

About PFAFF®

The PFAFF® brand is perfection and freedom in sewing. PFAFF® delivers ultimate precision to the most demanding sewists through maximum performance, control, customization, and durability. Founded in Germany in 1862, PFAFF® appeals to proficient and enthusiast sewists by giving them the finesse and range to unleash their creativity and demonstrate the best that sewing can be. The brand aspires to help sewists, quilters and embroiderers express themselves as creatives and produce the highest quality results in all aspects of sewing. Visit www.PFAFF.com for more information.

Laura Stephens

laura.stephens@dvlseigenthaler.com



