NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT), "Company", a diversified holding company that seeks to invest in and scale high-tech companies serving Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets, today announced that it is currently engaged in an elevated level of discussions with the leadership team of Two Group, JSC, "TGJ", an internet technology conglomerate based in HCMC, Vietnam, to lay out detailed steps towards closing the Company's first strategic investments into Vietnam.

Established in 2013, TGJ is the parent company of four subsidiaries across strategic information technology markets in Vietnam. The combined entities are part of TGJ's synergistic long-term growth plan targeting the booming internet economy of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

As previously announced, the two parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) where the Company will take a majority interest in TGJ. The Company is performing due diligence involving particular assets of TGJ to ensure all intellectual property (IP) is being held with appropriate protections; the evaluation may take more than 90 days. One topic actively being discussed is to possibly transition TGJ to a US-domiciled entity with its operations maintained in Vietnam close to its customers. The goal for both parties to is enter a Letter of Intent (LOI) as the next logical step with closing terms and conditions elaborated once the value of the desired assets have been properly ascertained. The Company is also in the process of identifying third-party professional law and consulting firms to assist with the transaction.

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti, commented, "We're pleased about the current progress with both companies mutually and diligently working together toward agreeable terms. This is going to be a key strategic acquisition for us into Vietnam and the region. We want to make sure everything is done right. The principle behind this acquisition is to create value for our shareholders and to gain a strong foundation in the fast growing internet economy of Vietnam. What we are really after and excited about is TGJ's plans to build about a comprehensive e-commerce ecosystem to capture and secure future opportunities utilizing their years of technical experience and market knowledge. With our background and experience in technology development and deployment, we can help them achieve their goals for the benefit of both companies."

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT) is a diversified holding corporation invests primarily in early-stage companies operating directly or indirectly in Vietnam that are principally focused on high-tech, including information technology, communications and internet and e-commerce. Vemanti adds value to the companies in which it invests by helping them scale their businesses to serve the emerging market of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, and potentially to export their technology to other markets.

About Two Group, JSC.

Two Group, JSC is a multi-asset technology conglomerate based in HCMC, Vietnam. Its current portfolio encompasses several internet-based industries, including e-commerce, local search, social media, and streaming media.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact Information



Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

(800) 768-1288

ir@vemanti.com