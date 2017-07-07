VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK)(CSE: TAK.CN)(CNSX: TAK) ("Taku" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. An aggregate of 12,980,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit were issued in the second tranche for gross proceeds of $1,298,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"); each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.15 for 24 months from the date of issue.

In the second tranche closing, the Company paid commissions of 6% cash and 6% compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"), in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies, to certain eligible agents. Total cash payments were $76,680 and 766,800 Compensation Warrants were issued. The Compensation Warrants have the same terms as the Warrants.

The net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund Taku's ongoing exploration programs in the White Gold district of Yukon and for general working capital.

Taku holds a portfolio of 1,449 claims (29,813 hectares) in the White Gold district.

On Behalf of the Board of Taku Gold Corp.,

Zachery Dingsdale, CEO and President

About Taku Gold Corp.

Taku Gold Corp. (www.takugold.com) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Canada with an emphasis on the White Gold district of Yukon and the Tagish Lake region of Northern British Columbia.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

