Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global transportation and logisticsindustry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the transportation and logistics industry is a dynamic sector that has changed significantly with developments in the global economic conditions and international trade flows.

Technavio's transportation and logistics portfolio of reports includes packaging, logistics, transportation and distribution, warehouse and storage, and tags and labels. The research and analysis on these categories focus on emerging market trends to help companies identify new market opportunities and assess their competitive position within the changing market landscape.

Key Highlights from Technavio Latest Transportation and Logistics Reports

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Market for E-commerce Industry 2017-2021

The global AS/RS market for the e-commerce industry is expected to exceed USD 630 million by 2021.

The steady rise in the labor cost increases the warehousing budget. This rise in labor cost is making the installation of AS/RS more feasible and logical for buyers.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the global AS/RS market for the e-commerce industry as compared to EMEA and the Americas.

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films in Food Industry 2017-2021

The growth of ready-to-eat food products market will stimulate the market for transparent barrier packaging films because more than 85% of ready-to-eat food items are packed in this type of film.

Buyers of transparent barrier films, especially food manufacturers, are encouraging the use of bio-degradable films for packaging.

Toppan Printing, Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, and Mitsubishi Plastic are the leading vendors in the global market for transparent barrier film packaging in the food industry.

Global Dry Container Fleet Market 2017-2021

China and India will be the leading countries contributing to the demand for dry containers for imports and exports.

Factors such as the global economic slowdown, high operational costs, and low profitability are forcing shipping companies to pool their resources and share containers to minimize costs.

The global dry container fleet market is dominated by key vendors such as Maersk Group, MSC, CMA CGM Group, and China COSCO Shipping.

