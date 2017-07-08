Hackers in 2017 were not too kind to the healthcare industry. The healthcare sector has emerged as one of the easiest targets for hacking due to its rather weak and obsolete security systems, leading to decreases in company profitability and the compromising of confidential patient related details.

In the past six months there have been some major healthcare data breaches which shook the medical fraternity. Here is Infiniti Research's list of top five recent healthcare breaches

1. ABCD Children's Pediatrics

This attack resulted in the breaching of approximately 55,447 patients' data. Investigators found that Dharma virus, a variant of the Crisis ransomware, had afflicted the files.

2. Harrisburg Gastroenterology

Harrisburg Gastroenterology noticed suspicious activity on their system March 2017, which resulted in compromising of 93,323 patient records. Critical diagnostic, clinical, as well as insurance information was compromised in this attack.

3. The National Health Service in England and Scotland

Hospitals under The National Health Service (NHS), became a victim of ransomware variant Wanna Decryptor. The ransomware has been termed as one of the most lethal ransomwares present in the dark web crippling the delivery of healthcare services in at least 16 organizations under the NHS.

4. Molina Healthcare

A major Medicaid and Affordable Care Act insurer, Molina Healthcare, had to shut down its patient portal due to security flaws. The hackers got access to the medical claims of the patients through a simple change in the URL. Details like disease, diagnosis, and other medically critical patient information were compromised.

5. Airway Oxygen

In April, hackers gained access Airway Oxygen's network and hacked it in a way that the employees were shut out from the system where the personal information of the patients was stored.

Infiniti Research Healthcare Market Intelligence Portfolio

Healthcare market intelligence solutions from Infiniti Research cover numerous segments of the industry and can help healthcare organizations ensure the security of their accounts and computers. Infiniti's insights provide benefits such as:

Providing updates on the latest innovations and news from cyber security space, to ensure the systems are up-to-date

Choosing the right information security solutions and suppliers based on the best fit for an organization's ever-changing needs

Identifying how security plans can be implemented as part of evaluations

Creating a plan to work closely with suppliers to implement security plans

Recent Infiniti Research healthcare industry market intelligence studies include:

Competitive Intelligence Study on the Healthcare Connectivity Solutions Market

View study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/competitive-intelligence-connectivity-solutions-healthcare

Competitive Intelligence Study on Mammography Devices

View the Study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/competitive-intelligence-assessment-mammography-devices

Market Intelligence Study for Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing in Europe

View the Study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-helps-diagnostic-devices-manufacturer-assess-diagnostic-testing-market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

