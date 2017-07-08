sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 08.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,207 Euro		+0,006
+2,99 %
WKN: A1W4RR ISIN: CA47189K1093 Ticker-Symbol: 0U3 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAXON MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAXON MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,206
0,219
07.07.
0,187
0,235
07.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAXON MINERALS INC
JAXON MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAXON MINERALS INC0,207+2,99 %