Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") announces that the Company is granted a total of 400,000 new stock options during the month of June 2017 to consultants of the Company. The options granted are for a period of two years, expiring on June 15, 2019, and are exercisable at a price of $0.31.

ON BELHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JAXON MINERALS INC.

"Jason Cubitt"

Jason Cubitt, President.

