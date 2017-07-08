sprite-preloader
WKN: A1XE6M ISIN: IE00BJ3V9050 
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Endo International plc and Advises Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Endo International plc ("Endo International' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: ENDP) for possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or by email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

On June 8, 2017, the United States Food and Drug Administration requested that Endo International pull its powerful opioid painkiller Opana ER off the market due to its 'high risk of abuse and potential to help spread HIV and hepatitis C.'

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE