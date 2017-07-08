INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Zoompass Holdings, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces a securities class action lawsuit against Zoompass Holdings, Inc. ('Zoompass' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK: ZPAS). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zoompass shares from April 24, 2017 through May 24, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 31, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Zoompass made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company engaged in an illegal scheme to promote its stock; that the discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject Zoompass to more regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 9, 2017, Zoompass revealed that it had been 'made aware of and requested by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to comment on recent trading and potential promotional activity.' On May 25, 2017, Seeking Alpha reported that Zoompass had erroneously denied its involvement with a scheme designed to promote its stock and purposely conceal that the Company's CEO was involved in a pump-and-dump scheme. When this information was announced, Zoompass' share price decreased, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

