EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Mazor Robotics Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces a securities class action lawsuit against Mazor Robotics Ltd. ('Mazor Robotics' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MZOR). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between November 8, 2016 and June 8, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the

If you purchased shares of Mazor Robotics during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Mazor Robotics made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company was engaged in conduct that subjected it to an Israeli Securities Authority ('ISA') investigation and exposed it to potential liability; and that as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On June 8, 2017, Mazor Robotics disclosed that in May 2017, the ISA searched its offices and questioned certain of its officers regarding an investigation. When this news was announced, the Company's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

