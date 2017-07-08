INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Weibo Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between April 27, 2017 and June 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the August 28, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Weibo made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company lacks a requisite internet audio/video program transmission license; that Weibo was posting certain commentary programs with content in violation of Chinese government regulations on its site; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news reached the public, shares of Weibo fell in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

