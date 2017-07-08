2017 Inter Lubric China to Be Held in Beijing September 21-23

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With its successful conclusion in Shanghai 2016, Inter Lubric China is heralding its 17 years anniversary. 18th China International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (Inter Lubric China) will be held at at China International Exhibition Center in BeijingSeptember 21-23, 2017.

Sponsored by SINOPEC Lubricant Company, PetroChina Lubricant Company and CCPIT Shanghai, organized by Shanghai Intex, Inter Lubric China has been held annually in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai over the past 17 years, attracting over 2000 exhibitors including SINOPEC, PetroChina, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Fuchs, CNOOC, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, HUNTSMAN, Croda, Henkel, LUKOIL, ENI, SK, Afton, Valvoline, Total, WD-40, ENEOS, AMALIE, API, STLE, Petromin, Sephan Oil, SASOL, AMOSOIL, MicRos, LOPAL, HANDI, NACO, Jama, LiuGong, StarryChem and so on. More than 100,000 professional attendees covering manufactures, dealers, distributors and end users have visited the show. Inter Lubric China has been recognized as the most authoritative, large-scale, international, professional brand exhibition in the lubricant industry.

Exhibits include automotive lubricant products and automotive chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oil and grease, metal working lubricants and fluids, anti-rust materials, lubricant additives and base oil, lubricant system and machinery, packing, charging and mixing equipments for lubricating production, testing, quality control, recycling assessment technology and equipment for lubricant product, lubricating human resource, consultancy, media and etc.

Inter Lubric China also boasts various quality fringe programs on industry trends, technology and marketing. In the past 17 years, there were more than 100 seminars and conferences held during the exhibition. 2017 Inter Lubric China will bring more premium events:

1. 2017 China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference

2. 2017 Domestic Lubricant Dealer and Distributor Program

3. STLE International Lubricant Training Courses

4. International Metalworking Fluids Training Course

In addition to the above exciting activities, the exhibition organizer also held three-day "China Metalworking Fluids Technology Development Summit" and "STLE International Metalworking Fluids Training Course" in June. Companies including STLE, Houghton, Fuchs, Quaker, Afton, Angus Chemical, Solvay, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, SAIC, Shell, Dow, Lubrizol, Tsinghua University, University of Science and Technology Beijing, Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute, The Rust Prevention Committee of China Surface Engineering Association, Shanghai Baosteel, SANYO Chemical, Shanghai Micro-spectrum, Shanghai StarryChemand so on delivered brilliant speeches on the conference.

Contact Us:

Miss Apple Gu

TEL: +86-21-6295-2132

FAX: +86-21-6278-0038

EMAIL: guyuan@shanghai-intex.com

Website: www.interlubric.com