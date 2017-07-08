Regulatory pressures and constantly changing market dynamics have made it imperative for the healthcare industry to introduce innovations frequently and strive towards better clinical outcomes. To seize the new opportunities presented by these developments, vendors are increasingly turning to analytics solutions to properly utilize new technologies, optimize their business practices, engage with their customers, and improve sales.

Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig, recently completed numerous research projects within the healthcare industry, working with some of the largest pharma companies as well as medical device manufacturers in the industry.

Sales Force Analytics Study for a Medical Device Company

When it comes to engaging with customers, sales force is one of the most effective channels. An effective sales force helps in identifying, prioritizing, and then closing gaps in the sales strategy and executing capabilities to capture specific growth opportunities. A strong flow of revenue along with an effective sales force is important in driving the growth in a company.

A leading medical device manufacturer approached Quantzig to identify growth drivers, address structural and organizational changes, and revisit marketing and sales strategies. The information obtained in this study provides organizations a detailed customer targeting model to refocus and support the sales team.

View the study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/sales-force-effectiveness-analytics

Market Intelligence study on Supply Chain for a Pharma Company

Pharmaceutical companies have been continuously focusing on revamping their supply chain channel, driven by the growing competition from both domestic and global players. Inefficient technology along with fragmented sourcing processes have been posing as a threat to the operational activities in the industry. Pharma executives have felt a growing need to optimize their supply chain functions.

A leading healthcare provider in the US approached Quantzig to perform a supply chain analytics study for cost optimization, efficient inventory and distribution management, and better supply chain visibility. By diving deep into various supplier profiles, order history, invoices, inbound logistic data, inventory data, and operations data, Quantzig identified SLA deviations across different inbound delivery stages and inventory levels at various facilities.

View the study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/supply-chain-analytic-pharmaceutical

Marketing Intelligence study for gaining competitive Advantage

Sales force is one of the most effective channels to understand physicians and customers' needs in the pharma industry. An in-depth analysis of sales force effectiveness is essential in developing and restructuring sales models around physician access and detailing channels. Although sales force is an effective communication channel, the pharma industry is in need of a better way to serve physicians as per their communication choices.

A leading pharmaceutical manufacturer approached Quantzig to design a holistic profile of physician needs to promote different products and stay ahead of shifting market dynamics. Quantzig's study helped the customer to optimize their sales force, fetching maximum customer value and sales performance by building a proper sales force model and designing plans to motivate and drive results from them.

View the study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/sales-force-effectiveness-pharma-company

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

