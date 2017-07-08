

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the Group of 20 countries other than the United States reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate accord on Saturday, saying that it is irreversible.



'The Leaders of the other G20 members state that the Paris Agreement is irreversible,' the G20 said in its communique released on conclusion of the two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.



The G20 took note of the US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.



'We reaffirm our strong commitment to the Paris Agreement, moving swiftly towards its full implementation in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances and, to this end, we agree to the G20 Hamburg Climate and Energy Action Plan for Growth,' the G20 communique said.



Regarding trade, the G20 communique said members will keep markets open and 'continue to fight protectionism including all unfair trade practices and recognize the role of legitimate trade defense instruments in this regard.'



German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who played host to the summit, remarked that discussions were sometimes 'very difficult'. She also noted that her meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed 'deep differences'.



Meanwhile, US President Trump congratulated Merkel for hosting a 'fantasic' summit.



Trump had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit.



Putin said Trump was satisfied with his denial of meddling in the US election.



The Hamburg G20 summit was marred by riots by anti-G20 protesters across the city. Clashes between the protesters and the police often turned violent.



