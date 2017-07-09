Leading Edge Radio Network: Panama Papers - Shining Light In the Shadows

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / According to the Qatar based news group , Albawaba.com, the secret dealings of Dieter Neupert, Lopag Trust Reg., have gone on since the 1980s[i]. The list of connections to Lopag Trust Reg., out of Liechtenstein, connects Neupert to the Russian Oligarch and Qatar Royal Family[ii].

Panama Papers: Neupert's is the benefactor of a few companies in the Panama Papers: shareholder of Brileton Finance Ltd[iii], Hewitt Associates Limited[iv],[v], Finsbury Trust & Corporation Services Limited[vi], Jean-MarcVuille[vii], Homeland Aviation Limited[viii], The Homeland Foundation and Neupert& Partners.[ix]

Russian Oligarch: Mikhail Khodorkovsky was a former owner of the Lopag Trust and current owner of the Yukos Oil company. Mikhail has close ties with President Putin and former President Boris Yeltsin. According to Anna Smolska for RT, "Khodorkovsky and Nevzlin also established Menatep Bank, the precursor to Yukos, known as one of the world's largest non-state oil companies."[x] At one time, Nevzlin was considered to be among the top 50 influential people in Russia. In 2004, Nevzil was placed on the international wanted list and later charged for evading 26.7 million rubles in taxes[xi].