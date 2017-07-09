Mark Cuban Cryptocurrency Flip-Flop on Bitcoin BubbleMark Cuban, billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was a vocal critic of blockchain technology. He even called Bitcoin a bubble, which gives the impression that he thinks it is all nonsense. And yet the Unikrn eSports ICO tells a different story...try Googling "Mark Cuban ICO investment" or "Mark Cuban cryptocurrency" to see what I mean.Cuban is "thinking" about investing in an.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...