09.07.2017
Le Cercle des Economistes Proposes 12 Measures for a New Social Compact for Progress

AIX EN PROVENCE, France, July 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over threedays, the 2017 Rencontres d'Aix on the theme of prosperity stimulated debates of a rare intensity and diversity of perspectives.

Technology and globalization have created unprecedented wealth but also untold suffering: with more fragile democracies, lack of fair access to basic goods, inequality in the workplace, territorial imbalances and increased environmental risks.

A proactive approach should be taken to meet four main challenges:

  • reduce poverty and exclusion
  • imagine and implement life-long training to allow everyone to adapt and succeed
  • put new digital, genetic and energy technologies at the service of people, and not the opposite
  • transform public policies along four principles: international cooperation, equal opportunity, investing in those areas where the free- market system has failed, and protecting those who are mostvulnerable

In its Final Declaration, Le Cercle des Economistes proposes 12 measures to form the new basis of a social compact for progress.

For more information: http://lesrencontreseconomiques.fr


