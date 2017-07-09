

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recycle Track Systems, a New York-based waste and recycling management tech company, has raised $11.7 million investment in Series A Funding from equity-firm Volition Capital.



The company intends to use the investment money to boost its presence as a market leader.



'We have been looking for the next opportunity to build a disruptive multi-billion-dollar company in a large underserved market - and we believe RTS is that company in the commercial waste management market,' said Larry Cheng, managing partner at Volition Capital, in the statement.



RTS customers can use their iPhone app to schedule on-demand pick up of bulk or junk material.



'Simply downloading the RTS app will allow customers easy access to ordering waste and recycling pick-up ranging from organic waste to any bulk curbside items,' Lettieri said. RTS transports more than 1 million pounds of organic food waste each month for composting in local farms.



The company's clients include Whole Foods, WeWork, Soul Cycle, Juice Press, and waste and recycling for Liberty Island and Ellis Island.



