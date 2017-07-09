

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jawbone, a maker of fitness tracker and bluetooth speaker, has gone out of business, according to a report in The Information.



The company was expected to shut down with several rumors making rounds since last year that it was seeking buyers and planning to close its speaker division.



Jawbone has begun liquidation proceedings, the report says. Co-founder and CEO Hosain Rahman has founded a new company called Jawbone Health Hub that will make health-related hardware and software services.



