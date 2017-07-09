

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirque du Soleil has announced that it is buying performance art group Blue Man Productions.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



'We want to broaden our horizons, develop new forms of entertainment, reach out to new audiences and expand our own creative capabilities. Today, we are taking a decisive step towards materializing these ambitions', said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil. 'We are extremely excited to welcome the iconic Blue Man Group to our portfolio of shows. Their unbridled creativity makes them a perfect cultural fit for Cirque du Soleil. Our extensive marketing research also confirms that Blue Man Group is a strong 'love brand' with a solid fan base - something else our two brands have in common.'



According to reports, the reason behind the merger of the Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil is that the entertainment giant has set eyes on the lucrative Chinese market.



Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian entertainment company. It is the largest theatrical producer in the world. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and located in the inner-city area of Saint-Michel, it was founded in Baie-Saint-Paul on July 7, 1984, by two former street performers, Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix.



The Blue Man Group show have performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991.



