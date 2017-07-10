

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of date on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May numbers for machine orders and current account, as well as June figures for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



Machine orders are expected to rise 1.7 percent on month and 7.6 percent on year after falling 3.1 percent on month and climbing 2.7 percent on year in April. The current account surplus is pegged at 1,792.8 billion yen, down from 1,951.9 billion yen in the previous month.



Overall bank lending is expected to hold steady at 3.2 percent on year, while lending excluding trusts is called unchanged at 3.3 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to show a score of 49.0, up from 48.6 in May. The outlook is called at 50.3, up from 49.6 a month earlier.



China will see June data for inflation, with consumer prices expected to rise 1.6 percent on year - up from 1.5 percent in May. Producer prices are called steady at 5.5 percent.



The Philippines will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth $6.86 billion and exports were at $4.81 billion for a trade deficit of $2.05 billion.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of Asarnha Bucha Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.



