EY promotes 669 new partners worldwide

- EY continues to advance women and partners from the emerging markets (comprising nearly 30% and 36% of all promotions respectively)

- Promotions demonstrate EY's commitment to developing leaders

LONDON, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces that 669 people globally have been promoted to partner. For the third consecutive year, partners from the emerging markets continue to represent more than a third of all partner promotions, making up 36% this year (up from 35% in 2016 and 33% in 2015). EY also continues to accelerate its commitment to gender diversity across the global organization, with women representing nearly 30% of this year's partner class.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Our annual partner promotions represent a significant career milestone and I'm proud of our highly diverse and outstanding new partner class. These partners have been selected for providing our clients with exceptional service, leading our people in high-performing teams and embodying our purpose of building a better working world. I thank all of this year's new partners for their leadership and contributions to our clients, people and communities, and wish them continued success."

On a geographical basis, the Americas area had the largest proportion of new partners, with 266 promotions (40%), followed by the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) area, with 236 promotions (35%). New partners in the Asia-Pacific area totalled 131 (20%); and Japan had 36 (5%).

By service line, Assurance accounted for the largest number of partner promotions once again, with 255 (38%). It was followed by Tax, with 171 (25%); Advisory, with 154 (23%); and Transaction Advisory Services, with 78 (12%). Additionally, 11 new partners (2%) were named within business support.

Nancy Altobello, EY Global Vice Chair -Talent, says:

"We are very proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of our 669 newly promoted partners around the world. At EY, we are committed to developing leaders who are motivated by our purpose of building a better working world. This year's class has demonstrated their commitment to their teams and to providing exceptional client service."

EY has more than 250,000 people in over 150 countries around the world. On 29 June 2017, EY was proud to be named the world's most attractive professional services employer and fourth most attractive employer overall in Universum's annual World's Most Attractive Employers ranking.

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

