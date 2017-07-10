

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in May, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the 3.1 percent decline in April.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders added just 0.6 percent - well shy of expectations for a jump of 7.6 percent following the 2.7 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, fell 3.1 percent on month and gained 8.2 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX