TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1,653.9 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That missed forecasts for 1,792.8 billion yen following the 1,951.9 billion yen surplus in April.



The trade balance showed a deficit of 115.1 billion yen, missing expectations for a shortfall of 45.0 billion yen and down from the 553.6 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX