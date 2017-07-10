

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - standing at 513.772 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for a gain of 3.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.



Excluding trusts, bank lending also was up an annual 3.3 percent to 446.927 trillion yen. That was unchanged and in line with expectations.



Lending from trusts was up 2.8 percent on year to 66.844 trillion yen after rising 2.9 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks climbed 9.1 percent to 2.085 trillion yen - slowing from 13.1 percent in May.



