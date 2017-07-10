

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan skidded a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in May, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 805.5 billion yen.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the 3.1 percent decline in April.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders added just 0.6 percent - well shy of expectations for a jump of 7.6 percent following the 2.7 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, fell 3.1 percent on month and gained 8.2 percent on year to 2,224.6 billion yen.



Manufacturing orders gained 1.0 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year to 365.6 billion yen in April, while non-manufacturing orders dropped 5.1 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year to 447.3 billion yen.



Government orders shed 22.0 percent on month and 19.7 percent on year to 184.6 billion yen. Orders from overseas lost 5.2 percent on month but surged 25.4 percent on year to 941.4 billion yen. Orders from agencies shed 2.0 percent on month and gained 21.1 percent on year to 123.0 billion yen.



For the second quarter of 2017, core machine orders are forecast to have tumbled 5.9 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year.



