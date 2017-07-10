

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,215-point plateau and it's looking at continued support again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after better than expected jobs data from the United States, although those numbers may fan concerns over the outlook for inflation rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the properties were capped by weakness from the oil companies and a mixed performance from the financials.



For the day, the index picked up 5.51 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,217.96 after trading between 3,195.29 and 3,219.52. The Shenzhen Composite index added 0.02 percent to end at 10,563.72.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.38 percent, Bank of China collected 0.54 percent, Vanke spiked 1.82 percent, Gemdale skyrocketed 7.08 percent, PetroChina lost 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical fell 0.33 percent, China Life dropped 1.26 percent, Ping An slid 0.74 percent and Zijin Mining picked up 0.57 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive after Friday's jobs report as the markets regained some ground after heavy losses in the previous session.



The Dow climbed 94.30 points or 0.4 percent to 21,414.34, while the NASDAQ added 63.61 points or 0.1 percent to 6,153.08 and the S&P gained 15.43 points or 0.6 percent to 2,425.18. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.2 percent and the S&P was up 0.1 percent.



The rebound followed a Labor Department report showing stronger than expected job growth in June. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 222,000 jobs in June following an upwardly revised increase of 152,000 jobs in May.



The Federal Reserve is scheduled to make its next decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting later this month.



Closer to home, China will see June data for inflation later this morning, with consumer prices expected to rise 1.6 percent on year - up from 1.5 percent in May. Producer prices are called steady at 5.5 percent.



