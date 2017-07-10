VIETWATER 2017: 90% Booth Spaces Booked by Leading Water Companies

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 10,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by UBM Asia, VIETWATER continues to hold its 9th edition at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 8 to 10 November 2017. As an integrated business platform, VIETWATER 2017 will gather more than 450 leading companies to showcase their advanced solutions and innovative products in all segments of the water industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530935/Vietwater_2016_exhibition.jpg

According to VIETWATER, more than 90% of booth spaces have been booked by leading players in the water supply, wastewater treatment, sewerage, purification and sanitation industry.

Participating in the exhibition are international brands that include Bueno, CL Waterware, Ebara, Dow, Haus, Hydro Vacuum, Manila Water, Metawater, Prominent, JFE, Sereco, Swing, Tabuchi, Tecomen, TSK, Tsurumi, VAF, Veolia, Warmgroup, and many more. VIETWATER 2017 also welcomes some big local players, such as Binh Minh, Hoa Sen, Nhat Anh, Quang Minh, Son Ha, Vucico and so on. It can be said that VIETWATER 2017 is an all-in-one platform to connect international enterprises with local companies, trade professionals, government delegates, key decision-makers and consultants.

"Considering the potential development of Vietnam in environment-related industries; especially the water industry, we have decided to join VIETWATER for the second time, marking a unique partnership between Germany and Vietnam," said Mr. Nguyen Dac Hoan, Representative ofGerman Water Partnershipin Vietnam, Director of DEVIWAS project. "This year, we will bring in a German Pavilion, allowing German enterprises many opportunities to meet up with 14,000 trade visitors and learn about the Vietnam's growing market for their further investment."

Beyond an exhibition, VIETWATER is valued as one of the leading water forums to give insights into Vietnam's water operation and management, as well as the water-related information and trends from around the world. With the theme "Improving the quality of Water Supply and Sanitation Services through Innovation, Technologies upgrading and effective utility management", the exhibition promises to bring some well-known local and international speakers.

The 9th edition, VIETWATER continues to be co-located with Vietnam's Leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition-- RE & EE Vietnam 2017. This is the third time the water and energy industries will come together under one roof, showcasing a rich spectrum of water resources and energy generation.

Mrs. Phan Thi My Linh, Vice Minister, Ministry of Construction, said the coming together of these industries has strengthened business cooperation and attracted financial support from domestic and foreign organisations to help develop the water supply and energy industries of Vietnam.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of VIETWATER and RE & EE Vietnam 2017!

To get more information about VIETWATER, please visit our website: http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/ .

Notes to Editors:





About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

With a track record spanning over 30 years and a strong global presence in 24 major cities across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in the region, and the largest commercial organiser in China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. We provide you with a one-stop diversified global platform for high value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks. Every year, we connect over 2,000,000 buyers and sellers from 150 countries and regions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/475397/UBM_Purple_Logo.jpg