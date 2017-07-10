

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced updates to the settlement agreement for a class-action lawsuit concerning improper retail sales practices following a July 8 order from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granting preliminary approval.



With the court's preliminary approval of the settlement agreement, Wells Fargo and the plaintiffs are preparing to issue notices that will provide information about the process for making claims.



'We are pleased that the court found the settlement to be fair, reasonable and adequate. This preliminary approval is a major milestone in our efforts to make things right for our customers,' said Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo's President and Chief Executive Officer.



Wells Fargo expects this settlement to resolve substantially all claims in 10 other pending class actions that allege unauthorized accounts were opened in customers' names or that customers were enrolled in products or services without their consent.



Within the next three months, broad outreach to current and former customers will begin, and notices will be issued to potential class members that will provide information about the process for making claims, and customers who believe they should be included in this settlement will be able to submit claims. The settlement agreement is subject to final court approval, which will be required before payments are made to class members.



The class-action settlement will add another option for customer remediation and contributes to Wells Fargo's ongoing work to make things right for customers who were impacted by improper retail sales practices.



Wells Fargo's customer remediation efforts include: $3.26 million in remediation amounts previously paid under the stipulated judgment with the Los Angeles City Attorney and under the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consent orders, covering the period May 2011 - mid-2015; $1.8 million in additional payments to customers nationwide, from September 8th, 2016 to May 31st, 2017, through Wells Fargo's ongoing complaints process and free mediation services;



A voluntary review of accounts from 2009 - 2010 to determine possibly unauthorized accounts and associated harm, and providing remediation to customers impacted by improper retail sales practices during those two years, as well as from January 2011 to September 2016, as required by the consent orders.



Wells Fargo expects to complete the review process and commence remaining remediation for all these additional periods by the end of the third quarter 2017.



The settlement agreement sets aside funds for a total of $142 million for customer remediation and settlement expenses. It includes a process to compensate customers for increased borrowing costs due to credit-score impact associated with a potentially unauthorized account.



In addition, the amended settlement agreement includes a provision designed to ensure that sufficient funds are available to compensate all claimants. In the unlikely event that the $142 million settlement total is not enough to reimburse customers for unauthorized account fees, compensate customers for harm to their credit, pay attorneys' fees and expenses, and have at least $25 million left over to distribute to all class members, Wells Fargo will contribute additional funds to the settlement.



The settlement class will consist of all persons who claim that Wells Fargo opened, without their consent, a consumer or small business checking or savings account or an unsecured credit card or line of credit or enrolled them, under certain circumstances, in Identity Theft Protection services, in each case between May 1, 2002 and April 20, 2017.



After attorneys' fees and costs of administration, class members will be paid first for out-of-pocket losses, such as fees incurred due to unauthorized account openings. Amounts remaining after out-of-pocket losses will be split among all claimants, based on the number and kinds of unauthorized accounts or services claimed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX