BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.5 percent on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That was unchanged from the May reading, although it was shy of expectations for 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, inflation fell 0.2 percent after easing 0.1 percent in May.



The bureau also said that producer prices were up 5.5 percent on year - unchanged and in line with expectations.



