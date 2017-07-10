

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Members of Unifor Local 1075 in Thunder Bay have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) that ensures continued smooth production of transit vehicles at the facility.



'Unifor members are proud to build transit vehicles for Toronto and other cities, and this new contract is fair to them while helping ensure that smooth production continues,' Unifor National President Jerry Dias said.



The new collective agreement includes a seven-day work week for key work stations at the plant and new classifications for Bombardier Academy Trainers.



Unifor Local 1075 President Dominic Pasqualino said such provisions will help with production of vehicles at the plant, including the new streetcars being rolled out by the Toronto Transit Commission.



The new collective agreement also includes a general wage increase of 10 cents per hour a year for production workers and 30 cents per hour for skilled trades, as well as pension increases each year and a fold in cost of living allowance. There are also increases to eye glasses and other benefits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX