

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Monday, with the positive cues from Wall Street on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and a weaker yen bolstering investor sentiment. Investors also digested a raft of local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 111.01 points or 0.56 percent to 20,040.10, off a high of 20,070.44 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is rising almost 3 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are advancing almost 2 percent each. Toshiba is losing almost 4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 1 percent after crude oil prices tumbled almost 3 percent on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui OSK is rising more than 5 percent, Kawasaki Kishen is gaining almost 4 percent and Nichirei Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, KDDI Corp. is losing more than 3 percent and Dentsu is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan skidded a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in May, coming in at 805.5 billion yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the 3.1 percent decline in April.



Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,653.9 billion yen in May. That missed forecasts for 1,792.8 billion yen following the 1,951.9 billion yen surplus in April. The trade balance showed a deficit of 115.1 billion yen, missing expectations for a shortfall of 45.0 billion yen and down from the 553.6 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in June, standing at 513.772 trillion yen. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 3.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 114 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Friday following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of June. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 222,000 jobs in June, while economists had expected the addition of 179,000 jobs. The unemployment rate inched up to 4.4 percent, while economists had expected it to hold steady.



The Dow climbed 94.30 points or 0.4 percent to 21,414.34, the Nasdaq jumped 63.61 points or 0.1 percent to 6,153.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 15.43 points or 0.6 percent to 2,425.18.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Friday, extending weekly losses amid lingering concerns about the global supply glut. August WTI crude fell $1.29 or 2.8 percent to settle at $44.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



