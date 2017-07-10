sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,653 Euro		-0,318
-3,99 %
WKN: A2DHRG ISIN: CA49741E1007 Ticker-Symbol: NGDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,598
7,758
09.07.
7,652
7,82
07.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD7,653-3,99 %