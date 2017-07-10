

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday following the positive cues from Wall Street on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and also as data showed that China's inflation held steady in June. Crude oil rose in Asian trades after tumbling on Friday.



The Australian market is rebounding following the positive cues from Wall Street. Nevertheless, weak commodity prices weighed on resources stocks. Banks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 22.30 points or 0.39 percent to 5,725.90, off a high of 5,735.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 21.10 points or 0.37 percent to 5,765.00.



The big four banks are advancing. Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are up in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent.



The major miners are weak despite an increase in iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is declining 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is down 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing 0.7 percent.



South32 said that its Appin coal mine in New South Wales will remain closed for an extended period for a safety review. The miner's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are down almost 1 percent each after gold prices dipped to a nearly four-month low.



Among oil stocks, Santos is declining more than 1 percent and Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is up 0.1 percent after crude oil prices tumbled Friday.



Ardent Leisure said visitation numbers at its theme parks fell 30.5 percent in June compared to a year ago. Shares of the Dreamworld theme park operator are advancing almost 1 percent.



Shares of Slater & Gordon are in a trading halt ahead of an update on the troubled lawfirm's class action and a restructure proposal.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hovering just above the $0.76 level. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7601, up from US$0.7589 on Friday.



The Japanese market is advancing, with the positive cues from Wall Street on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and a weaker yen bolstering investor sentiment. Investors also digested a raft of local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 111.01 points or 0.56 percent to 20,040.10, off a high of 20,070.44 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is rising almost 3 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are advancing almost 2 percent each. Toshiba is losing almost 4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 1 percent after crude oil prices tumbled almost 3 percent on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui OSK is rising more than 5 percent, Kawasaki Kishen is gaining almost 4 percent and Nichirei Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, KDDI Corp. is losing more than 3 percent and Dentsu is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan skidded a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in May, coming in at 805.5 billion yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the 3.1 percent decline in April.



Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,653.9 billion yen in May. That missed forecasts for 1,792.8 billion yen following the 1,951.9 billion yen surplus in April. The trade balance showed a deficit of 115.1 billion yen, missing expectations for a shortfall of 45.0 billion yen and down from the 553.6 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in June, standing at 513.772 trillion yen. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 3.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 114 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while Malaysia and Shanghai are edging lower. The markets in Thailand are closed in observance of Asarnha Bucha Day.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Friday following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of June.



The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 222,000 jobs in June, while economists had expected the addition of 179,000 jobs. The unemployment rate inched up to 4.4 percent, while economists had expected it to hold steady.



The Dow climbed 94.30 points or 0.4 percent to 21,414.34, the Nasdaq jumped 63.61 points or 0.1 percent to 6,153.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 15.43 points or 0.6 percent to 2,425.18.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Friday, extending weekly losses amid lingering concerns about the global supply glut. August WTI crude fell $1.29 or 2.8 percent to settle at $44.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades Monday, crude oil prices rose $0.38 or 0.86 percent to $44.61 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX