

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in Orlando, Florida. When the site opens in 2018, Amazon will create 1,500 new full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with Amazon Robotics in a highly technological workplace.



Akash Chauhan, Amazon's vice president of North America operations, said 'We look forward to bringing more jobs and investment to the state in the coming months.'



Amazon employees at the more than 850,000 square-foot fulfillment center located at Lake Nona will pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics or consumer goods.



Amazon has created more than 4,000 full-time jobs in Florida since building its first fulfillment center in the state in 2013. The new fulfillment center will bring Amazon's workforce in the Sunshine State to more than 9,000.



The company said that the full-time employees receive highly-competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits. Amazon also offers innovative programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.



