

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to near 1-1/2-year lows of 130.27 against the euro and 118.48 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 129.85 and 118.11, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to a 2-month low of 114.20 and nearly a 5-1/1-month low of 83.07, from last week's closing quotes of 113.90 and 82.89, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen edged down to 147.29 and 88.67 from Friday's closing quotes of 146.77 and 88.43, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 132.00 against the euro, 119.00 against the franc, 115.00 against the greenback, 84.00 against the kiwi, 148.00 against the pound and 89.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX