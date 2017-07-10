Gartner Names CloudHPT as a 'Visionary' Disaster Recovery as a Service Provider

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2017 edition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) providers has just been released and CloudHPT are recognized in the "Visionary" quadrant.

CloudHPT is the cloud division of UAE based managed service provider, BIOS Middle East. CloudHPT is the only cloud platform located in the Middle East region to feature in the report.

"There is an increasing importance on Disaster Recovery as companies leverage technology to move towards always-on business. We are delighted that our approach to Disaster Recovery, which in addition to industry leading recovery SLA's, emphasizes the importance of disaster prevention through 24/7 security managed services has been recognized Visionary," Adam Wolf - Technical Director, BIOS

If you want to understand more about how Gartner evaluated the vendor landscape and how DRaaS is evolving, download a copy of the report today. It could help you ease and streamline your choice of a DRaaS partner in the Middle East.http://www.biosme.com/gartner

About BIOS & CloudHPT

BIOS is a System Integrator and Cloud provider based in the UAE.

CloudHPT is the first Certified Cisco Powered Cloud provider in the region. Our solutions are built on High Performance Technology (hence HPT) and housed in the UAE's best datacenters.

For more information, please visithttp://www.biosme.comorhttp://www.cloudhpt.com

Nidhi Salva

Designation: Group Marketing Manager

email: Nidhi@biosme.com

Phone: +971-50-456-9833